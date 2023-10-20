Thousands attend pro-Palestinian demonstration in Lausanne

Some Swiss cities have suspended the right to demonstrate, but not Lausanne. © Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Several thousand people took to the streets in Lausanne on Thursday evening in support of Palestine. The demonstrators called for “resistance” and “liberation” of the Palestinian people, but anti-Israel slogans were also used.

This content was published on October 20, 2023 - 09:01

Keystone-SDA

Far more people than expected took part in the rally initiated by the POP Youth of the Vaud Workers' Party. According to the Keystone-SDA news agency and the police, around 4,500 demonstrators marched through the Vaud capital, while the organisers had expected around 1,000 participants. The rally passed without incident.

The demonstrators set off from the Place de la Riponne at around 6.30 pm for a tour of the city centre and then returned to their starting point. Equipped with Palestinian flags and posters, they chanted slogans along the entire route such as “We are all Palestinians” or called for Switzerland to break off relations with Israel.

The background to the rally is the fighting between the radical Islamic Palestinian Hamas and the Israeli army since the Hamas attack on Israeli territory on October 7 and the massacre of Israeli civilians by Hamas fighters and the abduction of around 200 people as hostages.

The Israeli Air Force responded with heavy bombing of the Gaza Strip, again causing numerous Palestinian civilian casualties.





