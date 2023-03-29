Thousands demonstrate in Lausanne for higher wages

State employees in Lausanne demonstrating for higher wages on March 1 © Keystone / Valentin Flauraud

State employees in canton Vaud, western Switzerland, are continuing to press for higher wages. On Tuesday some 3,000 people took to the streets in Lausanne in support of this demand. The trade unions, however, have signalled a willingness to compromise.

Not as many people turned out for this sixth demonstration as on January 31, when between 5,000 (according to the police) and 10,000 people (source trade unions) took to the streets. Most recently, the number of rally participants had dropped to 1,500.

At the end of the demo the unions called on those present to “keep up the pressure on the cantonal government”, which it described as “contemptuous of humanity” and which “only understands the mobilisation of the street”.

The reason for the labour dispute was the cantonal government’s decision in December to increase the wages of state employees by 1.4% from the beginning of 2023. However, this was not enough for the public sector workers, who demanded a full inflation adjustment of 3%.

Counterproposal

After two rounds of talks between union representatives and the cantonal government, a possible compromise is now emerging. Last week the unions rejected an offer from the cantonal government as “insufficient” and left the negotiating table “disappointed”.

Meanwhile, a counterproposal by the trade unions is on the table. This concerns the “cost-of-living bonus” of CHF15 million ($16.3 million) proposed by the Vaud government last Wednesday. Instead of this bonus being paid all at once in 2024, as envisaged by the cantonal government, the unions want it to be included in the November and December 2023 salaries.

“We will give the cantonal government time to respond,” said David Jeanquartier, general secretary of the Vaud public and parastatal sector union. He expects the cantonal government to come back with another proposal.

