Thousands in Zurich show support for Iranian protestors

Wrapped in the (former) Iranian flag in Zurich, January 7, 2023. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Between 2,000 and 3,000 have marched in Zurich to protest against state repression in Iran, as well as to call for the introduction of Swiss sanctions against Teheran.

This content was published on January 7, 2023 - 17:02

Keystone-SDA/dos

The event on Saturday was one of the biggest yet in Switzerland, which has seen various demos over the past months in support of the ongoing protests in Iran.

Organisers estimated the turnout at 3,000; the Keystone-SDA news agency reckoned it was 2,000.

Led by the Free Iran Switzerland group, demonstrators shouted slogans in favour of women’s liberty and against the repression by the regime in Teheran. They also called on the Swiss government to follow the US and the EU in adopting sanctions against Iran, echoing demands laid out in petitions handed in last November.

Unrest has continued in Iran since the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody last September. She had been arrested for not wearing a head scarf.

While the Swiss government has condemned the violence of Iranian security forces, it has so far opted against taking further action, mainly citing its good offices role: since the breakdown of relations between the US and Iran in 1980, Switzerland has represented the diplomatic interests of both countries towards each other.

More executions

Recent estimates by the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) say that more than 500 people have died in the protests in Iran, including 70 minors. More than 19,000 protesters have been arrested, HRANA says.

On Saturday, Iranian authorities said two more protesters had been executed in the early hours of the morning. The men were responsible for the death of a security officer, the authorities said. This brings to four the number of protesters executed.

