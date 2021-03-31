Trespasser arrested at Swiss embassy in Washington

Keystone/Martin Ruetschi

This content was published on March 31, 2021 - 13:39

swissinfo.ch with Keystone-SDA/ug

An intruder gained entry to the Swiss embassy in WashingtonExternal link trying to access the nearby ambassador’s residence.

The Swiss foreign ministry on Tuesday confirmed news reports about the incident.

The ministry said the man was denied entry on Monday and subsequently jumped the exterior security fence. Security forces chased after the man and arrested him. He was identified as holder of identity papers from the US state of Oregon.

Local police also found a backpack the intruder had left outside the premises which was deemed suspicious.

The foreign ministry said neither the ambassador, Jacques Pitteloud, nor any of the embassy staff were hurt in the incident on Monday. The ministry thanked the secret service agents and police for their intervention.

The CNN news organisation said the suspect is accused of assaulting a foreign official, assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and unlawfully entering a private property, according to a criminal complaint.