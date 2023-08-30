Trial of Belarusian in St Gallen – a first for Switzerland

A former member of the rapid intervention unit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (pictured) will go on trial in St Gallen in September Keystone / Stringer

A former member of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s rapid intervention unit will go on trial in St Gallen in September. This trial, “historic” according to NGOs, will be the first in Switzerland under universal jurisdiction for enforced disappearance.

This content was published on August 30, 2023 - 16:25

Keystone-SDA/ts

Yuri Harauski will appear before a criminal court on September 19-20, TRIAL International announced on Wednesday. The Geneva-based NGO, along with the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and the Belarusian organisation Viasna, is supporting the complaints lodged by the relatives of two victims. These three institutions had also filed a complaint.

A member of the SOBR intervention unit, the man is accused of participating in the enforced disappearances of three major political opponents in 1999: ministers Yury Zakharenka and Viktar Hanchar and businessman Anatol Krassowski.

Never before has a Belarusian national been tried for the crime of enforced disappearance under universal jurisdiction. And this offence has never been prosecuted in Switzerland using this approach.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

