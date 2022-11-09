Trump the ‘big loser’ of US midterms, say Swiss papers

The 2022 midterms were as much a test of Trump's popularity as it was a referendum on Joe Biden's presidency, said the Neue Zürcher Zeitung. Keystone / Tristan Lorei

The “red wave” of Republican victories that had been predicted has not come to pass, reflecting a clear defeat for party figurehead and former president Donald Trump, media in Switzerland report on Wednesday.

Results in some key races remained too close to call the day after critical midterm elections in the United States. But one thing is already clear: even though the Republicans could still win a narrow majority in one or both chambers of Congress, Tuesday night did not result in the crushing victory that the GOP had hoped for.

Trump had endorsed a number of candidates, many of whom have claimed that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him. The midterms were therefore “a test of his […] popularity”, in addition to being a referendum on Joe Biden’s presidency, saidExternal link the Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

“Trump clearly lost this long-distance duel,” the paper concluded, a sentiment echoedExternal link by news portal Watson, which designated the former president the “big loser” of the night.

Some of the high-profile candidates he’d backed, such as celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, came out empty-handed, results that clearly “weakened Trump”, said public television SRFExternal link.

“Americans voted by a much narrower margin than most polls had predicted,” SRF added. “And that alone is a victory for the Democrats”.

Looking towards 2024

The midterms showed the extent to which the Republican party has been “subservient to Trump”, said the French-language daily Le Temps, pointing outExternal link that the businessman could announce a third run for the presidency as early as next week. But Ron DeSantis, a possible rival for the 2024 Republican nomination who comfortably won re-election as governor of Florida, could prove a tough opponent, said historian Nicole Bacharan in 24HeuresExternal link.

“He’s dynamic, defends radical ideas and is just 44 years old – Donald Trump will be 78 in 2024,” she said. “DeSantis also has this prodigious ability to raise funds and present himself as a reasonable politician even though he’s no less extreme than the former president.”

Likewise, the Tages-Anzeiger called DeSantisExternal link “a hardliner with Trump positions but without the political and legal baggage of his party colleague.”

The results for some of the tighter races may not be known for days or even weeks. But even if the Republicans win a majority in one or both chambers of Congress, the German-language paper said, “it will be difficult for them to hold their own ranks together.”

“The party is torn between radical Trump supporters and old-school conservatives.”

