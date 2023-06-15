Turkey summons Swiss ambassador over Erdogan protests

Turkey is sensitive to protests that target president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Keystone / Federico Gambarini

Turkey has summoned the Swiss ambassador in Ankara to protest the burning of an effigy of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Zurich.

June 15, 2023

swissinfo.ch/mga

The rebuke comes after videos were circulated showing the Erdogan doll effigy being set ablaze in a shopping trolley on Wednesday.

The Swiss ambassador was told that “provocations against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish flag are unacceptable,” according to Turkish state media.

Turkey has demanded a Swiss investigation to track down and punish the perpetrators.

The Swiss foreign ministry told the Keystone-SDA news agency that it had been informed of the summons.

This is not the first time that Ankara has complained to Switzerland over anti-Erdogan protests on Swiss soil.

In 2017, the Turkish authorities were enraged by protestors in Bern who unfurled a banner depicting a gun pointed at the head of Erdogan and the slogan: “Kill Erdogan with his own weapons”.

However, Bern police refused to take action against the organisers of the demonstration.

Erdogan was narrowly re-elected as president following a closely-fought election last month.

