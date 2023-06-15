Navigation

Turkey summons Swiss ambassador over Erdogan protests

Turkey is sensitive to protests that target president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Keystone / Federico Gambarini

Turkey has summoned the Swiss ambassador in Ankara to protest the burning of an effigy of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Zurich.

This content was published on June 15, 2023
swissinfo.ch/mga

The rebuke comes after videos were circulated showing the Erdogan doll effigy being set ablaze in a shopping trolley on Wednesday.

The Swiss ambassador was told that “provocations against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish flag are unacceptable,” according to Turkish state media.

Turkey has demanded a Swiss investigation to track down and punish the perpetrators.

The Swiss foreign ministry told the Keystone-SDA news agency that it had been informed of the summons.

This is not the first time that Ankara has complained to Switzerland over anti-Erdogan protests on Swiss soil.

In 2017, the Turkish authorities were enraged by protestors in Bern who unfurled a banner depicting a gun pointed at the head of Erdogan and the slogan: “Kill Erdogan with his own weapons”. 

However, Bern police refused to take action against the organisers of the demonstration.

Erdogan was narrowly re-elected as president following a closely-fought election last month.

