Britain on Tuesday sanctioned individuals and businesses in Iran, Turkey, Belarus, Slovakia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Switzerland for supporting the war in Ukraine.

“Today's landmark sanctions will further diminish Russia’s arsenal and close the net on supply chains propping up (President) Putin's now struggling defence industry,” British foreign minister James Cleverly saidExternal link.

Iranian drone maker Paravar Pars and seven of its executives, already subject to US sanctions announced in February, and two Turkey-based exporters of microelectronics were among those targeted by Britain. Three Russian companies importing electronic equipment used on the battlefield in Ukraine were also targeted.

Swiss national Anselm Oskar Schmucki was also sanctioned by the UK “for his role in Russia’s financial services sector, including through working as Chief of the Moscow office of DuLac Capital Ltd”. Schmucki and DuLac Capital had already been sanctionedExternal link by the US authorities in May 2023 for similar charges.

The sanctions prohibit UK entities from providing trust services – the creation of a trust or similar arrangement – to those sanctioned and impose asset freezes, which block their assets held in the UK.

Britain, the US and the European Union have imposed a range of sanctions since last February to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

After some initial hesitation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Switzerland has followed the EU and introduced a series of sanctions against Russia.

Although in June, the European Union recognised Switzerland as a partner country in the implementation of Russian sanctions over its war in Ukraine, some have criticised the Swiss for not doing enough. For example, former Attorney General Lauber recently said that Switzerland is “too passive and too hesitant” when it comes to the implementation of Russian sanctions.

Switzerland has consistently rejected criticism of its sanctions efforts.

