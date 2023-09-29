Ukraine: Switzerland adopts EU sanctions against Iranian drone industry

A person stands in front of a damaged private factory after overnight shelling in Odesa, southern Ukraine, on September 25 Keystone / Igor Tkachenko

read aloud pause

X

Switzerland is tightening its sanctions against the Iranian drone industry in connection with the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. It is adopting sanctions that the European Union decided on last July.

This content was published on September 29, 2023 - 16:45

Keystone/SDA

The sale, delivery, export and transit of components used for the construction and production of drones are now prohibited, according to the economics and defence ministries.

At its meeting on Friday, the government decided to join the EU’s tougher sanctions. These will apply from 6pm on Friday. Financial and travel sanctions are also planned against individuals and organisations connected with support for the Iranian drone programme.

+ Tracking Western parts in Russian weapons used against Ukraine

The government adopted the sanctions, which were tightened by the EU in July, “in view of Iran’s continued military support for Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, which is contrary to international law, and the fact that Russia is using Iranian-made Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to support the military aggression”, according to the statement.

With this decision, the government is continuing its close partnership with the EU in the area of sanctions. The EU sanctions regarding the delivery of Iranian drones to Russia have been applied by Switzerland since autumn 2022. The measures are regulated in an ordinance, which is now being amended.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative