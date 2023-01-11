Ukraine war has ‘set the world back’: Swiss President
Russia’s invasion on Ukraine has diverted world attention from important tasks such as climate change and gender equality, Swiss President Alain Berset told foreign diplomats in Bern.This content was published on January 11, 2023 - 18:53
Berset was hosting Switzerland’s traditional annual gathering of embassy staff on Wednesday. Among the invited guests was the Russian ambassador to Switzerland.
“The pandemic and the war have set us back in important global tasks, such as the fight against poverty and hunger, the right to education, gender equality, the fight against climate change and the promotion of peace and justice – to name but a few of our Sustainable Development Goals,” said Berset.
“Crises cause great suffering. But they also teach us that we are not simply at the mercy of circumstance, but that we can unleash enormous forces – if only we work together.”
Berset, who this year holds the rotating Swiss presidency, said that Switzerland would use its historic seat on the United Nations Security Council to push for peace building.
“For Switzerland, it is vital we have a global order that strengthens the rule of law. Peace and stability are essential for prosperity and development,” he said.
