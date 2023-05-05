Ukrainian President Zelensky to address Swiss parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address Switzerland’s parliament by videoconference during its summer session, offices of both parliamentary houses said on Friday.
They said both the House of Representatives and Senate have accepted a request to this effect by the Ukrainian government. According to the statement, this decision should be seen in light of parliament’s statements of 28 February 2022 and 1 March 2022, in which both houses denounced Russia's aggression in Ukraine as contrary to international law.
Since 1970, 28 guest speakers have appeared before the Swiss parliament, including heads of state, representatives of international organisations and foreign ministers. However, this will be the first video address by a foreign head of state.
It comes after Zelensky delivered a speech on a giant screen to crowds gathered in Bern for a Day of Solidarity with Ukraine on 19 March 2022. He notably called for Switzerland to take a stronger stand on Russian oligarchs.
