UN rights office calls for Iranian Nobel laureate’s release

Narges Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday "for her fight against women's oppression in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all". Keystone / Abedin Taherkenareh

The UN human rights office in Geneva on Friday called for the release of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi.

This content was published on October 6, 2023 - 18:35

AFP

The 51-year-old activist and journalist was awarded the prize on Friday "for her fight against women's oppression in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all". She is currently in an Iranian jail after taking part in protests that followed the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, arrested for alleged violations of the country’s Islamic dress code for women.

"The case of Narges Mohammadi is emblematic of the enormous risks taken by women to defend the rights of all Iranians. We call for her release and that of all human rights defenders imprisoned in Iran," said the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in an E-mail to news agency AFP.

"This truly recognises the courage and determination of women in Iran, who are an inspiration to the whole world," said spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell at a press briefing in Geneva. "We have seen their courage and determination in the face of reprisals, intimidation, violence and detention."

