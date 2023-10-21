Hundreds attend unauthorised pro-Palestine rally in Zurich

Demonstrators flout the ban on rallies in Zurich on Friday evening. © Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Around 500 people gathered for the event on Friday evening. Police said they questioned some 25 demonstrators, but that the event went off peacefully.

Other language: 1 ( en original) عربي (ar) المئات يشاركون في مسيرة غير مرخّصة مؤيّدة لفلسطين في زيوريخ

The crowd marched through several streets in Zurich’s central District 4, chanting “Free Palestine”, accompanied and guarded by a large contingent of officers.

The event was called by the “Palestine Committee Zurich”. Police initially asked the 500 participants to disperse, before eventually allowing them to march, a decision based on considerations of “proportionality”, as the Keystone-SDA news agency reported on Saturday morning.

The unauthorised procession, which lasted about an hour, remained peaceful according to initial reports, without damage to property or altercations.

Rally bans

The city of Zurich – like several other large cities in German-speaking Switzerland – had earlier this week banned all rallies in connection with the Israeli-Palestinian war.

In western (French-speaking) Switzerland, on the other hand, pro-Palestinian rallies are taking place almost daily. About 4,500 people gathered in Lausanne on Thursday evening, while around 200 gathered near the United Nations in Geneva on Friday. There were also rallies in support of Israel.

