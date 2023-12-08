Unemployment unaffected by Geneva’s minimum wage

The minimum wage is designed to improve conditions for people on low incomes. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

In Geneva, an initial evaluation of the introduction of the minimum wage at the end of 2020 shows no overall impact on the rate of unemployment in the Swiss canton.

Other studies to evaluate the impact of the minimum wage experiment, particularly on salaries, have yet to be undertaken.

The unemployment rate for young people under 25 even seems to be slightly higher than it would have been without the introduction of the minimum wage. The study carried out at the request of the canton by a team from the University of Geneva and the Geneva School of Business Administration (HEG) was presented to the press on Thursday.

“The first results presented today are based on the analysis of aggregate unemployment data from May 2018 to April 2023,” said José Ramirez, professor at HEG Geneva and head of the study. Three other reports will follow, one on individual unemployment data, the other on employment and the last on wages. These are therefore still partial conclusions.





