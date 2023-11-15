UNRWA: humanitarian aid in Gaza impossible due to lack of petrol

Rubbled remains in Bureij, central Gaza, on Tuesday, November 14. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

According to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), humanitarian aid for over two million people in the Gaza Strip could soon collapse due to a lack of fuel.

“UNRWA raised the alarm about the fuel situation three weeks ago, warning of the rapidly depleting supplies and the impact on life-saving operations. Since then, we have severely rationed the use of fuel and, in close coordination with the Israeli authorities, have resorted to using existing limited quantities stored in a depot inside the Gaza Strip. The depot is now empty,” said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini on Wednesday.

“It’s very simple. Without fuel, the humanitarian operation in Gaza will come to an end. Many more people will suffer and probably die.”

Since the beginning of the Israeli war against the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip, petrol has been used as a weapon. Lazzarini called on all parties to provide fuel and not to misuse humanitarian aid for political or military purposes. “It is unbelievable that humanitarian organisations have to beg for fuel,” said Lazzarini.

