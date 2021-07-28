US and Russia hold discreet Geneva talks on nuclear stability

The discreet talks are taking place behind closed doors. But it is hoped they are the start of a new disarmament process. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

After the fanfare of the Biden-Putin summit in Geneva in June, discreet follow-up talks between high-level officials have been taking place in the Swiss city.

Keystone-SDA/Reuters/jc

The meeting began on Wednesday at the US diplomatic mission in Geneva and was expected to last most of the day. Delegations are headed by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who have a mandate from their presidents to launch a “deliberate and robust dialogue […] that will seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures”, as the US State Department said last week announcing the talks.

Ryabkov said on Tuesday he hoped the meeting would show “how serious our American colleagues are in their desire to establish a targeted and energetic dialogue on strategic stability”.

Russia in January approved a five-year extension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States, just days before it was due to expire. This treaty limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy. The two sides were expected to discuss on Wednesday which weapons systems and technologies are of greatest concern, Andrey Baklitskiy of the Centre for Advanced American Studies at Moscow State Institute of International Relations told journalists in Geneva.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin said in June he hoped the Biden-Putin summit would be a “starting point” for new disarmament negotiations that would have “positive repercussions for the two countries concerned and for the whole world”.

The dialogue comes amid US-Russia tensions on several fronts, with Washington threatening Moscow with action if Russia does not stop a wave of cyberattacks that US officials say originate largely from its territory. Russia has denied responsibility.



