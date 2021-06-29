War crimes: holding perpetrators to account

How do we bring war criminals to justice? Who can bring prosecutions?

This content was published on June 29, 2021 - 10:00

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC. More from this author

Is the country where the crimes took place responsible? Or is it the International Criminal Court? Or anyone?

In this week's episode, Imogen Foulkes talks to Philip Grant, executive director of Trial International, Gerald Staberock, secretary-general of the World Organisation against Torture, and swissinfo.ch journalist, Julia Crawford.

