Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

War crimes: holding perpetrators to account

How do we bring war criminals to justice? Who can bring prosecutions?

This content was published on June 29, 2021 - 10:00

Is the country where the crimes took place responsible? Or is it the International Criminal Court? Or anyone?

External Content

In this week's episode, Imogen Foulkes talks to Philip Grant, executive director of Trial International, Gerald Staberock, secretary-general of the World Organisation against Torture, and swissinfo.ch journalist, Julia Crawford.

External Content

Sign up! The latest updates from International Geneva – in your inbox

For more insights and discussions from Switzerland's international city, subscribe to Inside Geneva on iTunesExternal link, SpotifyExternal link, or wherever you get your podcasts. And subscribe to our newsletter, where you'll hear directly from Imogen in your inbox.

Articles in this story

Share this story

Join the conversation!

With a SWI account, you have the opportunity to contribute on our website.

You can Login or register here.