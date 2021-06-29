War crimes: holding perpetrators to account
How do we bring war criminals to justice? Who can bring prosecutions?This content was published on June 29, 2021 - 10:00
Is the country where the crimes took place responsible? Or is it the International Criminal Court? Or anyone?
In this week's episode, Imogen Foulkes talks to Philip Grant, executive director of Trial International, Gerald Staberock, secretary-general of the World Organisation against Torture, and swissinfo.ch journalist, Julia Crawford.
