Who are the Swiss Abroad?

The exact composition of the Swiss Abroad is only partially known. Existing data and research give us some insights into the make-up and political habits of the people who have left Switzerland.

June 27, 2023

The complaint is a familiar one: too little is known about the Swiss Abroad. Annual statistics publishedExternal link by the Federal Statistical Office helps to shed some light on the question.

At the end of 2022, some 800,041 Swiss were registered abroad – they represent just under 11% of all Swiss nationals.

Around three-quarters of Swiss Abroad hold multiple citizenships. In most cases, they have also adopted the nationality of the country in which they now live. And the longer they live there, the more often this happens.

Who emigrates where?

Among those who move abroad, 64% find a new home elsewhere in Europe, 16% in North America, 7% in South America and 7% in Asia. Only 4% of Swiss nationals settle in Australia and 2% in Africa.

In Europe, the neighbouring countries of France, Germany and Italy have topped the list of destinations for some time. Outside Europe, the United States and Canada are the most popular. The Western world is by far the most common destination for emigrants.

Women make up the majority of the Swiss Abroad, at 54%; just under a quarter (21%) are less than 18 years old, and about the same proportion (23%) are over 65.

Incidentally, the share of pension-aged emigrants is growing – not because more of them are emigrating, but because the Swiss population abroad is ageing.

This sums up all that we know about the demographic characteristics of the Swiss Abroad.

Who participates politically?

More is known about the Swiss Abroad who are politically active. Around 200,000 people have registeredExternal link specifically to exercise their political rights.

However, just like voters at home, not all of them participate in the same ballots. This means that there are even fewer people living abroad playing a role in decision-making than they are in Switzerland.

This was notable in the last federal elections in 2019. In the 12 cantons that report voter turnout, only 21% of the Swiss Abroad who registered actually cast a ballot – that’s five percentage points lower than in 2015. Turnout in Switzerland also fell, from 49% to 46%.

The discontinuation of e-voting in 2019 may have been the main reason for this. Online voting was abandoned by several cantons in the 2015 elections due to security concerns. In these same cantons, the decline in voting among the Swiss Abroad was three times greater than it was in the other cantons.

When it comes to popular votes, the degree of participation among emigrants fluctuates without any clear development over time. Participation depends on the topic, the degree of concern, and how controversial a proposal is. The average participation is around 30% of those registered.

This is lower than turnout in Switzerland for popular votes, which sits at an average of 45%. The reasons lie in both supply and demand. On the supply side, there are many deficiencies in the infrastructure and delivery of voting material. On the demand side, multiple citizenship has an impact. The Swiss Abroad are often more interested in the politics of their country of residence than in those affecting Switzerland.

What research tells us about the Swiss Abroad

Prior to the 2019 elections, political scientists Andreas Goldberg and Simon Lanz reportedExternal link on the composition of the politically active Swiss Abroad. University graduates formed the largest group, making up more than half of voters. This proportion is more than twice as high as in Switzerland.

Also well-represented among voters abroad, compared to those in Switzerland, are civil servants, such as embassy staff, managers, professionals doing primarily intellectual work, men, and people who do not associate with a particular religion.

By contrast, people with a low level of schooling, blue-collar workers, practising Catholics, as well as women in general, are clearly under-represented as voters abroad compared to their counterparts in Switzerland.

Social status, as determined by education and profession, is more evident abroad than at home. One might define it as differentiation according to career. In contrast, social integration is a less important factor when it comes to political participation from abroad.

To a certain extent, this makes today's politically active Swiss diaspora a reverse image of voters at home. While the latter are characterised by a predominantly conservative electorate from rural regions and small towns, the voting Swiss Abroad are more cosmopolitan and urban.

Only a partial sketch

This sketch of the Swiss Abroad who are politically active needs to be seen with a grain of salt. They are not necessarily representative of all Swiss emigrants.

This is because participation in Swiss politics is selective due to the registration hurdles mentioned above and the very low participation rates.

It is possible that those Swiss Abroad who are themselves politically active are also more likely to participate in elections. The more passive Swiss Abroad – those who enjoy their new lives in their new home, away from politics – are probably under-represented.

Another probable factor is the perspective from outside the country. People who live permanently abroad are likely to be under-represented in Swiss popular votes and elections. On the other hand, commuters between two worlds who have left Switzerland temporarily for professional reasons are likely to be over-represented.

Although research and data give us some insights into the Swiss Abroad who vote, questions remain about the composition of the 11% of Swiss citizens who live outside the country.

Edited by Mark Livingston. Translated from German by Sue Brönnimann/gw

