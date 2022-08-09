Wolf population thrives in Swiss Alps

The first wild wolf was sighted wolf was sighted in Switzerland about 30 years ago following more than a century when the species was extinct. Keystone/Marco Schmidt

The number of wolves in the Swiss Alps will continue to grow even if hunting regulations were to be eased, according to experts.

The Wolf SwitzerlandExternal link group said more than 250 wolf packs were living in Europe’s Alpine environment last year, while there was space for a population of up to 800 packs.

“Given the present growth rate this will be the case in about five years,” the group said.

The group said the mobility of the animals across country borders and inside Switzerland made it imperative for farmers to boost protection of their livestock.

The statement came amid a spate of wolf attacks against cows and sheep as well as the sighting of more wolf cubs in south-eastern Switzerland made headlines over the past few weeks.

Two years ago, voters vetoed a parliamentary decision to ease restrictions on the hunting of wolves in Switzerland. Under current law, the wolf is a protected species and can only be culled if it first kills a certain number of livestock.

The first wolf packs were discovered in the French-Italian border region in 1993. Shortly afterwards the first wild wolves were sighted in the Swiss Alps.

