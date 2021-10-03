World Data Forum opens in Bern

The conference organized by the Swiss government and UN is being held in the federal capital Bern. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Swiss health minister Alain Berset and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have called for reliable data for sustainable development at the opening of the World Data Forum in Bern.

The third edition of the United Nations World Data Forum External link(UNWDF) runs from October 3-6 in the Swiss federal capital. It aims to tackle data challenges in the context of sustainable development goals, including “leaving no one behind” and “understanding the world through data”.

Organized by the Swiss government in cooperation with the United Nations, it brings together around 700 people from 110 countries, some face-to-face and some online.

Berset told the gathering that Covid-19 had brought a “lot of false data”, complicating discussions which were necessary especially during a pandemic.

In a video message, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stressed that timely, open and quality data is more essential than ever. "As we face a cascade of challenges - from Covid-19 to climate emergencies - we rely on data to understand what we are facing, guide our response and track progress," he said.

More than a year after the arrival of the coronavirus, only about 60 countries have data on infection and death rates by age and gender, a UN official told reporters a few days ago. He called for "commitment" and investment in innovation to address the situation.

Endorsement of a Compact

The UN meeting, which takes place every two years, brings together leaders, data experts and civil society. Seven plenary sessions and dozens of parallel discussions are planned. The outcome of the meeting will be the Bern Data Compact for a decade of action on the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This declaration will include calls for more capacity, data to help all people, building trust and investment in statistics.



