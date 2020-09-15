Yemen warring parties to travel to Switzerland to discuss prisoner releases
Delegations from Yemen’s warring parties will meet in Switzerland on Thursday to discuss a United Nations-backed agreement on prisoner releases, according to a Houthi spokesman and a UN source.This content was published on September 15, 2020 - 15:55
The two delegations, which had been meeting in Jordan, are flying to Switzerland on Wednesday for week-long talks to finalise a deal on prisoner releases, the UN source said on Tuesday.
Mohammed Abdulsalam, chief negotiator of the Houthi movement, said his group’s committee was set to leave Sanaa on a UN plane.
The Iran-allied Houthis and Yemen’s Saudi-backed government are trying to reach an agreement to end a years-long war and ease a humanitarian crisis in the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country.
