Youth parliament calls for national citizenship day

The 2023 Youth Parliament calls for the introduction of a national citizenship day. The 200 young people who gathered in the Swiss capital of Bern over four days addressed a variety of concerns - from drug prevention to health care costs.

At the end of the session on Sunday, young people between the ages of 14 and 21 from all language regions presented National Council President Martin Candinas with a catalog of demands. In addition to a framework program for drug prevention and a regular review of healthcare tariffs, there is also the creation of a fund for the survival of the Alpine regions.

Topics such as labor shortages, disinformation and health insurance were also discussed, as the Swiss Association of Youth Associations (SAJV) announced on Sunday.

National Citizenship Day ("Citoyenneté Day") is intended to enable the democratic participation of the entire population, especially youth and people with foreign nationality.

On Saturday, the young people received a visit from Federal Councilor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, who asked critical questions. “I still have a lot of the young Elisabeth in me,” revealed the Jura native, who has been politically active since her school days.

The Prix Jeunesse, which honors the youth political commitment of a person or organization, went to National Councilor Ursula Schneider Schüttel, who, as a member of the Advisory Board of the Youth Session, has repeatedly supported the concerns of young people over the past five years, wrote the SAJV.

