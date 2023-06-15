Zelensky’s Swiss parliament speech boycotted by right wingers

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Keystone / Sergey Dolzhenko

Rightwing members of the Swiss parliament boycotted an address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky that called for war materiel export restrictions to be eased.

Members of the Swiss People’s Party were absent from the parliamentary chamber in protest against perceived interference of Swiss affairs.

Zelensky has in the past urged Switzerland to beef up sanctions against Russian oligarchs and now wants Swiss-manufactured weapons to be sent to Ukraine.

"I know there is a discussion in Switzerland about the exportation of war materiel to protect and defend Ukraine. That would be vital,” Zelensky said during his address on Thursday. “We need weapons so we can restore peace in Ukraine.”

“Hundreds of Ukrainian families are suffering from Russian attacks, many Russian drones are being sent against our people every night.”

Peace Summit

Zelensky acknowledged Switzerland’s adoption of European Union sanctions against Russia and humanitarian aid for the war-torn country. He invited Switzerland to set up and stage a global peace summit to help bring the war to an end.

Switzerland has resisted calls from Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Spain to allow them to re-export Swiss-made ammunitions and weapons to support Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

Earlier this year, the Swiss parliament voted against a softening of war materiel export restrictions as it would violate Switzerland’s position of neutrality.

The People’s Party refused to listen to Zelensky’s address that was interpreted as an attempt to weaken the Swiss tradition of neutrality.

"We understand that the Ukrainian president wants to do everything to defend Ukraine. But we must not allow ourselves to be put under pressure on the issue of sanctions or arms deliveries,” said People’s Party parliamentarian Alfred Heer.

“I oppose the Ukrainian President making a video address in the House of Representatives,” tweeted Thomas Aeschi, parliamentary leader of the People's Party, last month when Zelensky’s address was announced.

"Ukraine is trying to directly influence parliament to take a decision on weapons/ammunition deliveries. Our neutrality would be violated!"

Rare parliamentary address

Since 1970, 28 guest speakers have appeared before the Swiss parliament, including heads of state, representatives of international organisations and foreign ministers. However, this will be the first video address by a foreign head of state.

It comes after Zelensky delivered a speech on a giant screen to crowds gathered in Bern for a Day of Solidarity with Ukraine on March 19 2022. He notably called for Switzerland to take a stronger stand on Russian oligarchs.

