Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Pope’s weekly audience interrupted by animal rights activists

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis’s weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday was briefly interrupted by two women from an animal rights group, who shouted and held up signs against bullfighting.

The women walked down an aisle in the Vatican’s Paul VI hall holding signs written in Spanish and English saying, “Bullfighting is a sin.”

They were quickly escorted out of the venue by security officials.

Francis was holding his first general audience on Wednesday after a month-long summer break during July. The event was taking place in the Vatican’s audience hall, instead of St. Peter’s Square, because of the high heat in Rome.

The two women wore shirts identifying them as part of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) organisation. It was at least the second protest by persons affiliated with the group at a papal event this year.

In January, two women held a similar protest about bullfighting during a prayer service featuring the pope at Rome’s Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls.

The activists contend that some Catholic priests offer blessings to local bullfighters.

Francis, who has made protection of the environment a signature part of his 11-year papacy, is not known to have commented on the issue. But one of his predecessors, the 16th-century Pope Pius V, did outlaw bullfighting, calling the practice “better suited to demons rather than men.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR