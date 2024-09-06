Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Pope Francis’ pontificate in numbers as he tours Asia-Pacific

This content was published on
3 minutes

(Corrects typo in name in paragraph 12)

(Reuters) -Here are some statistics about Pope Francis, 87, who is in the midst of a 33,000-km (20,500-mile) tour of four Southeast Asian nations.

WHEN WAS POPE FRANCIS ELECTED?

The former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina was elected pope on March 13, 2013. He is the 266th pontiff and the first from Latin America, as well as the first to take the name Francis. 

HOW LONG HAS FRANCIS BEEN POPE?

At more than 11 years, Francis’ reign already exceeds the 7-1/2-year average. He is also the oldest incumbent since Leo XIII, who was 93 at his death in 1903. Francis’ predecessor, Benedict XVI, died at 95, but was 85 when he retired as pope.

HOW MANY FOREIGN TRIPS HAS FRANCIS UNDERTAKEN?

The trip to Southeast Asia will be Francis’ 45th outside Italy. By its end, he will have visited more than 64 states and territories, for a tally of more than 460,000 km (285,000 miles). His first overseas trip as pope, in 2013, was to Brazil. In September, after returning from Asia, he is due to visit Belgium and Luxembourg.

HOW IS THE POPE’S HEALTH?

In early 2024, Francis had checks in hospital after weeks of what was variously described as a cold, bronchitis and influenza, but he has appeared to be in better health since the end of March. 

He had operations in 2021 and 2023 to remove a section of his colon because of painful diverticulitis and to repair an abdominal hernia. But he said last year the diverticulitis had returned.

Francis has also had mobility problems for several years, and generally walks with a cane when he is not using a wheelchair. He has long suffered from sciatica, a chronic nerve condition that causes back, hip and leg pain, and has more recently had knee problems.  

HOW MANY SAINTS HAS FRANCIS NAMED?

Francis has named more than 900 new saints, including his predecessors John XXIII, Paul VI and John Paul II, as well as Mother Teresa of Calcutta and Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero, who was killed in 1980.

ENCYCLICALS

An encyclical is the most important form of papal document. Francis has authored three:

– “Lumen Fidei” (Light of Faith) on the importance of Christian faith, based partly on the work of his predecessor Pope Benedict, in 2013.

– “Laudato Si” (Praised Be), which called for urgent action on climate change, in 2015.

– “Fratelli Tutti” (Brothers All), in 2020, tackled solidarity among people in the post-pandemic world.

(Compiled by Crispian Balmer and Joshua McElwee; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Clarence Fernandez)

