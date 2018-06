A gallery of Pope Francis's visit to Geneva

This content was published on June 21, 2018 6:12 PM Jun 21, 2018 - 18:12

Pope Francis was the focus of attention in Geneva on Thursday. Here are some colourful moments taken during the day, from his arrival at Geneva Airport, to an ecumenical prayer session at the World Council of Churches and mass at the Palexpo. (All images Keystone)





