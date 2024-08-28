Pope Francis says refusing aid to migrants a ‘grave sin’

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Wednesday strongly decried the treatment of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea to enter Europe, saying it was a “grave sin” not to offer aid to migrant vessels.

“There are those who work systematically and with every means to reject migrants,” the pontiff said during his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square.

“And this, when done with conscience and responsibility, is a grave sin,” he said.