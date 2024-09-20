Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Pope Francis tells Catholic cardinals he wants ‘zero deficit’ agenda

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Joshua McElwee

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis called on the world’s Catholic cardinals, many of whom live in Rome and lead Vatican offices, to pursue a “zero deficit” agenda to improve the Vatican’s use of its economic assets.

The pontiff did not offer many specifics in a letter published by the Vatican on Friday, but he said the budget agenda would require “a further effort” by the 236 cardinals, the highest officials in the 1.4 billion-member Roman Catholic Church.

Francis, pope since March 2013, has pursued a series of Vatican financial reforms but has also been beset by several scandals, including a Vatican investment in a London property that resulted in a loss of some 140 million euros ($156 million).

One of the financiers of that deal took the Vatican to trial at London’s High Court this summer over alleged damage to his reputation. A verdict is expected later this year.

Francis’ letter, addressed to his “venerable brothers” and signed Sept. 16, did not say whether the pope had specific budget cuts in mind.

The pontiff said he was looking for “implementation of ethical policies that allow for improving the economic performance of existing assets”.

“On the cost reduction side, we need to give a concrete example so that our service is carried out with a spirit of essentiality, avoiding the superfluous and selecting our priorities well,” the pope wrote.

The headquarters of the Catholic Church comprises two entities, the internationally recognised sovereign entity of the Holy See and Vatican City, a 108-acre city-state surrounded by Rome.

They maintain separate budgets, and Vatican City income, including from the popular Vatican Museums, has often been used to plug deficits in the Holy See’s budget.

In July, Vatican City’s central bank reported a surplus of 45.9 million euros ($51 million) for its financial and real estate holdings over the course of 2023.

($1 = 0.8962 euros)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
82 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR