Pope Francis to appoint new cardinals on Dec. 8

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday announced he will appoint 21 new cardinals of the global Catholic Church, in an unexpected push to influence the powerful group of churchmen that will one day choose his successor.

The ceremony to install the new appointees, known as a consistory, will be held on December 8, the pope announced during his weekly noon-time prayer with pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square