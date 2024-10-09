Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Pope Francis to meet Ukraine’s Zelenskiy on Friday

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday morning, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

Francis last saw the Ukrainian president on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in southern Italy this summer. The two also met at the Vatican in December 2023.

Zelenskiy is also expected to hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his stay in Rome this week.

Francis drew the ire of Ukrainian officials in March when he suggested they should have the courage of the “white flag” to negotiate an end to the war with Russia, following Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Zelenskiy dismissed the pope’s remarks as “virtual mediation” from a distance.

Francis recently announced he will make a bishop in the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church one of 21 new Catholic cardinals, during a ceremony to be held Dec. 8.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
210 Likes
146 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR