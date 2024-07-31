Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Pope visits Catholic nun who works with LGBTQ community

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis left the Vatican on Wednesday afternoon for a short trip to the Roman seaside neighborhood of Ostia, where he met a French Catholic nun known for decades of work with the LGBTQ community.

The visit came a few months after the Vatican apologized for the pope’s reported use of a vulgar Italian slur about gay people in a closed-door meeting with Italian bishops.

In a brief statement, the Vatican said the pope had met with Sr. Genevieve Jeanningros near a popular roller coaster and circus venue called Luna Park.

Jeanningros, a member of the Little Sisters of Jesus congregation, is known for living in a caravan near the park, where she also ministers to the local circus community.

The Vatican did not provide further information about the meeting, but did share images showing Francis blessing a religious statue near some of the roller coasters.

In a June interview with the Vatican’s newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano, Jeanningros said she often comes to the Vatican on Wednesdays to attend the pope’s weekly audience. She said she frequently brings members of the LGBTQ community with her, to meet the pontiff as he greets the crowd.

Asked by the newspaper about the pope’s reported use of the gay slur, Jeanningros said that, among her friends, “at first there was a bit of pain, but looking back they had a laugh and said, really, he’s not like that”. 

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR