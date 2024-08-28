Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Portugal proposes austerity-era finance minister for EU Commissioner

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal’s centre-right government proposed on Wednesday former finance minister Maria Luis Albuquerque, who led the country’s austerity efforts a decade ago following an international bailout, for a post on the new European Commission.

Albuquerque, 56, was in charge of putting public accounts on a sound footing between 2013 and 2015 as finance minister after the 2011 bailout and her name is associated in Portugal with painful austerity measures such as salary and pension cuts.

“It’s important that each member state makes some of its best people available to work for the good of all Europeans,” Prime Minister Luis Montenegro told reporters when announcing Albuquerque’s candidacy.

He did not say which role Portugal would like Albuquerque to have in the new Commission but an economic portfolio is likely.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, reelected in July by EU lawmakers for a second five-year term, is now choosing her new team, which will consist of a commissioner from each of the bloc’s 27 member states.

Opposition politicians in Portugal responded negatively to Montenegro’s nomination of Albuquerque for commissioner.

Opposition Socialist lawmaker Pedro Delgado Alves said Albuquerque was “directly responsible for a series of severe measures for the country”.

Fabian Figueiredo, parliamentary leader of the Left Bloc, considered Albuquerque “an agent of the troika”, referring to the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank which together provided the 78 billion-euro rescue package after Portugal nearly defaulted on its debt.

The unpopular previous centre-right government collapsed in 2015 and was replaced by a Socialist administration, which stayed the course of budget consolidation and achieved solid economic growth. It has posted several budget surpluses while bringing the public debt below 100% of national output.

In March Montenegro led his centre-right alliance to an election victory but it has no parliamentary majority, making it difficult to approve legislation. The government’s big survival test will be the 2025 budget vote later this year.

Portugal’s representative in the outgoing EU Commission is Elisa Ferreira, who held the cohesion and reforms portfolio.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
30 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
68 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR