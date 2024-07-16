Power outage hits Russia’s eastern Siberia region

MOSCOW (Reuters) – One of the three units of the Gusinoozyorskaya power plant in the Russian region of Buryatia in eastern Siberia shut down on Tuesday, leaving dozens of towns and villages without power, regional governor Alexei Tsydenov said.

The cause of the shutdown has not yet been established and power will be rationed for some time, Tsydenov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The plant is operated by Inter RAO.