Power outage in Rotterdam port area resolved, electricity grid operator says

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A power outage hit the Rotterdam port area in the Netherlands for several hours on Tuesday, electricity grid operator TenneT said, adding the problem was solved shortly after 1000 GMT.

TenneT said it was investigating what had caused the outage in the area of Europe’s largest sea port, which houses major oil refineries and chemical plants.

The Rotterdam port said traffic was not affected by the outage.