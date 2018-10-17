This content was published on October 17, 2018 6:21 PM Oct 17, 2018 - 18:21

At present only big consumers can choose their electricity supplier. (Keystone)

The Swiss government has presented a draft proposal to completely liberalize the domestic electricity market.

Under the proposal, everyone in Switzerland would have a right to choose their electricity supplier freely. Since 2009, big power consumers have been able to choose their supplier, but not smaller companies or households.

The government hopes that competition will stimulate new products and services and faster digitalization. In the medium term, the complete liberalization of the Swiss electricity market is also a necessary element for Switzerland to integrate the European electricity market.

Negotiations with the EU are ongoing on this, as with a range of other issues.

However, an electricity agreement with the EU is unlikely without a framework deal between the two sides, where negotiations are currently stalled.

The government’s liberalization proposal is now ready for consultation with parties and institutions. The consultation phase runs until January 31. The proposal will then be put to parliament.

