The Swiss government has presented a draft proposal to completely liberalize the domestic electricity market.
Under the proposal, everyone in Switzerland would have a right to choose their electricity supplier freely. Since 2009, big power consumers have been able to choose their supplier, but not smaller companies or households.
The government hopes that competition will stimulate new products and services and faster digitalization. In the medium term, the complete liberalization of the Swiss electricity market is also a necessary element for Switzerland to integrate the European electricity market.
Negotiations with the EU are ongoing on this, as with a range of other issues.
