This content was published on February 8, 2018 2:17 PM Feb 8, 2018 - 14:17

Swiss President Alain Berset, left, speaking with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul

(Keystone)

Swiss President Alain Berset met his South Korean counterpart in Seoul on Thursday. The two heads of state discussed economic and scientific cooperation, as well as the security situation on the Korean peninsula.

In addition to meeting President Moon Jae-in, Berset also met health and welfare minister, Park Neunghoo. Berset’s Asian tour will include a visit to Pyeongchang for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games on Friday.

+ Berset has just returned from Bangladesh, where he visited with Rohingya Muslim refugees

“Contacts in the field of science are particularly important as South Korea is one of Switzerland’s eight priority countries. This cooperation should be further intensified,” notes a statement from the Federal Councilexternal link, Switzerland’s seven-member executive.

Berset men shaking hands Thoughtful exchange with President Moon on bilateral relations 🇰🇷🇨🇭 and ways to promote sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula #pyeongchang2018 #2018평창 #swisspresident pic.twitter.com/Zes4i6wlT2 — Alain Berset (@alain_berset) February 8, 2018

Berset also stated that Switzerland would welcome the resumption of dialogue between North and South Korea and that it hoped the talks would continue beyond the Olympic Games. Twenty-two athletes from North Korea are participating in the Games.

As part of the Swiss-Korean Innovation Week, Berset and the South Korean health minister discussed how innovation could reduce healthcare costs. The Swiss delegation also visited a pharmaceutical company with Swiss partners in Seoul.

