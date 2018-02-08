Swiss President Alain Berset met his South Korean counterpart in Seoul on Thursday. The two heads of state discussed economic and scientific cooperation, as well as the security situation on the Korean peninsula.
In addition to meeting President Moon Jae-in, Berset also met health and welfare minister, Park Neunghoo. Berset’s Asian tour will include a visit to Pyeongchang for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games on Friday.
“Contacts in the field of science are particularly important as South Korea is one of Switzerland’s eight priority countries. This cooperation should be further intensified,” notes a statement from the Federal Councilexternal link, Switzerland’s seven-member executive.
Berset
men shaking hands
Berset also stated that Switzerland would welcome the resumption of dialogue between North and South Korea and that it hoped the talks would continue beyond the Olympic Games. Twenty-two athletes from North Korea are participating in the Games.
As part of the Swiss-Korean Innovation Week, Berset and the South Korean health minister discussed how innovation could reduce healthcare costs. The Swiss delegation also visited a pharmaceutical company with Swiss partners in Seoul.
SDA-ATS/sm
Neuer Inhalt
Horizontal Line
subscription form
Form for signing up for free newsletter.
swissinfo EN
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.