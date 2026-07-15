Big tobacco loses Swiss legal battle against disposable e-cigarettes ban
The ban on the sale of disposable e-cigarettes in the Swiss canton of Valais has been deemed valid by the Federal Court. The country's highest court dismissed appeals lodged by the Swiss Tobacco Trade Association, Philip Morris Switzerland and other parties.
The ban on disposable e-cigarettes has been in force since May 2025. The parliament of canton Valais had passed the relevant legislative amendment in 2024, prohibiting the sale of single-use electronic cigarettes and instituted a fine.
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The Federal Court judges ruled that the regulation is compatible with federal law, as set out in a judgement published on Wednesday. The provision serves to protect the environment and public health. Whilst the Swiss government does have the power to ban such products, it has not yet exercised this power. The cantons are therefore permitted to impose bans themselves. The restriction on economic freedom is proportionate.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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