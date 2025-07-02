Swiss government completely revises pandemic plan due to Covid-19

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Prevention

Federal government completely revises pandemic plan due to Covid-19 Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss government has completely revised the pandemic plan based on its experience with the coronavirus. The focus is no longer on influenza but rather focuses on all possible pandemics and serves to prepare for future threats.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The plan, which was last adapted in 2018, was focused on influenza, as the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) explained in a media briefing on Wednesday. The new plan also covers topics such as dealing with the social and economic consequences of a pandemic. It has been in force since the beginning of June.

There is now a digital platform that gives all those involved quick and easy access to the necessary information. The platform can be updated on an ongoing basis.

The pandemic plan sets out specific tasks for monitoring, infection control, healthcare and vaccination. It also regulates cross-cutting tasks such as communication, security of supply, finances and personnel. There is also the distribution of tasks between the various levels of government.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

