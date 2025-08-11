The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Prevention

Swiss regulator approves updated Covid-19 vaccine

vaccine
The vaccine, which comes in a pre-filled syringe for active immunization against coronavirus disease, is intended for people aged 12 and older. Keystone / Ti-Press / Samuel Golay
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss regulator approves updated Covid-19 vaccine
Listening: Swiss regulator approves updated Covid-19 vaccine

The Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) has approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine from US-based pharmaceutical company Moderna.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The vaccine, which comes in a pre-filled syringe for active immunization against coronavirus disease, is intended for people aged 12 and older.

Swissmedic confirmed Moderna’s press release on Monday. According to the company, the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax LP.8.1 is based on manufacturing data as well as existing clinical, non-clinical, and real-world data demonstrating the efficacy and safety of Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Accordingly, manufacturing data (CMC – Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control) and preclinical data, but no new clinical data, were submitted for the approval of this new variant.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Camille Kündig

Are you a Swiss citizen living in New Zealand, Israel, Singapore, or Brunei? Ask your ambassador a question here!

What have you always wanted to ask your ambassador? As a Swiss Abroad, what issues are most important to you on a daily basis?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR