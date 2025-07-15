The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Prevention

WHO ‘extremely concerned’ about growing vaccination scepticism

WHO "extremely concerned" about growing vaccination scepticism
WHO "extremely concerned" about growing vaccination scepticism Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
WHO ‘extremely concerned’ about growing vaccination scepticism
Listening: WHO ‘extremely concerned’ about growing vaccination scepticism

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), vaccination scepticism and a collapse in funding for vaccination campaigns pose a major threat to the health of the world's population.

This content was published on
5 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“We are extremely concerned about misinformation and disinformation about immunisation,” says Kate O’Brien, Director of the WHO Immunisation Department. Shrinking aid funds are also “extremely problematic”, added O’Brien at the presentation of the annual report on immunisation rates worldwide by the WHO and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

By far the biggest obstacle to comprehensive immunisation protection for children is conflict and the difficulty of reaching children in very remote regions. Last year, 14.3 million children did not receive a single immunisation in their first year of life, according to the report. The year before, the figure was 14.4 million.

Even last year, there was a lack of funds to support poor countries with immunisation campaigns. The sometimes drastic cuts in development aid this year – by the US and many other countries – are likely to have devastating effects, fear the WHO and UNICEF.

Children at risk

Experts do not wish to comment directly on the position of the US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert Kennedy, who is regarded as a vaccination sceptic. However, they point to the important role of politicians and religious or other leading figures in strengthening, not weakening, confidence in vaccines that have been monitored and tested for decades. “In just over 50 years, 150 million lives have been saved by vaccines,” says Ephrem Lemango from UNICEF. He called on all ministers to emphasise that “killer diseases” such as measles can be prevented through vaccination.

More

The WHO Regional Office for Europe and UNICEF warn that negligence in vaccination jeopardises children’s health and favours the further spread of measles and whooping cough, for example. Vaccination rates against such diseases had declined slightly in the 53-country region up to Central Asia in 2024 and remained below pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels. There are clear differences between the individual countries.

Significantly more measles outbreaks

In contrast, global coverage with a second measles vaccine dose rose very slightly to 76%. However, 30 million children worldwide are not sufficiently protected against the dangerous disease. According to the WHO, the vaccination rate would have to be at least 95% in every region and every country in order to prevent outbreaks. In 2024, 60 countries experienced severe outbreaks. This is more than twice as many as in 2022. In some countries, outbreaks are due to widespread vaccination scepticism, said O’Bien. It is difficult to estimate how many deaths this will cause. According to estimates, there were more than 107,000 deaths from measles worldwide in 2023.

“Vaccinations save lives, and when coverage drops, diseases spread,” explained Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe. Last year alone, almost 300,000 people in the European region fell ill with whooping cough and more than 125,000 with measles, which corresponds to a tripling or doubling of the previous year’s figures. He called on countries to strengthen their local health systems, ensure the availability of vaccines everywhere and combat misinformation.

HPV vaccination success story

According to the 2024 report, vaccination rates have risen slightly worldwide. Around 85% of infants had received three doses of the vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough (DTP). That was a total of 109,000 infants. In the previous year, the figure was marginally lower. DTP vaccination is considered an important indicator of global immunisation coverage.

The HPV vaccination, which prevents cervical cancer, is a global success story, said O’Brien. The proportion of young girls receiving the vaccination had risen by four percentage points to 31% worldwide. The success is mainly due to the fact that Nigeria and Bangladesh have included protection against HPV in their routine immunisation programmes. In 2019, only 17% of teenagers had received the vaccination. The goal is to reach 90% by 2030.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
24 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
54 Likes
60 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Would you work for your municipality or country for free?

The Swiss militia system gives many people political responsibility but no salary. Would that be something for your country?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss population satisfied with life according to survey

More

Swiss population satisfied with life according to survey

This content was published on In a survey, the population of German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland expressed general satisfaction with their lives. Respondents were less happy with politics and their personal finances, according to the online comparison service Moneyland.

Read more: Swiss population satisfied with life according to survey
Millionaires prioritise well-being over material possessions

More

High-net-worth individuals prioritise well-being over material possessions

This content was published on The priorities of wealthy private individuals have shifted against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade disputes. While spending on luxury goods is declining, demand for travel and experiences is unabated.

Read more: High-net-worth individuals prioritise well-being over material possessions
Spanish flu: virus genome deciphered a century later

More

Swiss researchers sequence genome of 1918 Spanish flu virus

This content was published on Researchers from the Universities of Basel and Zurich (UZH) have sequenced the genome of the Spanish flu virus, thanks to a sample taken from an 18-year-old Swiss boy who died in the city on the Limmat in 1918, when the pandemic spread around the world.

Read more: Swiss researchers sequence genome of 1918 Spanish flu virus
Three inmates attempt to escape from Sion prison

More

Prison escape foiled by Swiss police

This content was published on Three inmates attempted to escape from Sion prison on Sunday morning. Their capture required a major police operation.

Read more: Prison escape foiled by Swiss police

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR