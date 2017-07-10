This content was published on July 10, 2017 11:00 AM Jul 10, 2017 - 11:00

Our snapshot comparison of a 14-item list of basic groceries has revealed a +€27.74 (CHF30.38) difference between Switzerland (COOP supermarket in Lausanne) and France (Carrefour supermarket in Ferney Voltaire, near Geneva). The Swiss basket of items was +91% more expensive. Our mini poll took place at the end of June.

