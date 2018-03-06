This content was published on March 6, 2018 5:02 PM Mar 6, 2018 - 17:02

Next week we’ll be sitting down with Stefan Meierhans, Switzerland’s official price watchdog. It’s his job to help ensure that prices for goods and services in Switzerland are fair. What would you like to ask him?

Meierhans and his team at the federal cost oversight officeexternal link look into things like the cost of medicine, train tickets and garbage disposal. Although he doesn’t have the last say, Meierhans can make recommendations. Last yearexternal link, for example, his office contributed to a government report outlining 38 measures to reduce healthcare costs.

If you live or work in Switzerland – or visit regularly – we’d like to know where your wallet hurts. In other words, what seems more expensive than it should be? When do you find it hard to understand the cost of something?

Write your answer in the form below; we’ll ask “Monsieur Prix” what he thinks, and whether he can add your worry to his task list for this year.

