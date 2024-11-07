Prince William visits fishing community on last day of South Africa trip

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince William visited a fishing community in Cape Town on Thursday, the final day of a climate-focused trip to South Africa planned around his multi-million dollar environmental prize.

Launched in 2020, the Earthshot Prize aims to find innovations to combat the world’s biggest environmental problems. On Wednesday five winners were awarded 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) each to drive their projects.

Prince William shook hands with crowds during a visit to Kalk Bay Harbour, where he met local fishermen who told him about their sustainable fishing methods.

He said he had been drenched by a large wave on a boat trip from an earlier meeting with lifesavers from South Africa’s National Sea Rescue Institute.

A small group of about three anti-monarchy protesters, outnumbered by well-wishers, shouted out “Not your country”. One held aloft a placard reading “William, you have NO sovereignty in OUR country”.

The heir to the British throne later joined celebrities who took part in Wednesday’s awards ceremony, including supermodel Heidi Klum and actor Billy Porter, for a traditional fish “braai”, a local term for a grilled meal similar to a barbecue.

($1 = 0.7751 pounds)