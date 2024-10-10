Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Princess Kate joins husband William on visit to town hit by killings, riot

This content was published on
2 minutes

By Michael Holden

LONDON (Reuters) -Prince William was accompanied by wife Kate on Thursday for their first joint public engagement since she ended chemotherapy treatment, meeting bereaved families of three young girls murdered at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport.

Southport, a quiet seaside town in northwest England, drew a global spotlight on July 29 when three girls were stabbed to death and other children were seriously hurt in an attack on the summer vacation event. Rioting then broke out days later.

On their visit on Thursday, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, spoke privately with families of the victims and a dance teacher who was present at the time of the attack, and later met representatives from local emergency services who had responded to the incident.

“We continue to stand with everyone in Southport,” the pair said in a statement through their office, Kensington Palace, signed with their initials.

“Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers.”

It was one of the first engagements Kate has carried out since she began to slowly return to work after ending her course of preventative chemotherapy for cancer, and it was her first in public since then.

Kate’s unexpected appearance came because the couple wanted to visit to show their support to the families and community, and let them know they had not been forgotten.

The visit echoes one made by William’s father King Charles who went to Southport in August where he met some of the surviving children and their families.

Disinformation spread on social media in the aftermath of the July attack wrongly identified the assailant as an Islamist migrant, and led to violent clashes between protesters and police in Southport, and an attempt to attack the town’s mosque.

A teenager, who was 17 at the time of the incident, has been charged with carrying out the murders.

Days of similar rioting followed across the country which police and the government blamed on far-right thuggery, leading to about 1,500 arrests and almost 400 people being jailed as the authorities sought to stamp out the trouble.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Mark Heinrich, Alexandra Hudson)

