Pro Helvetia to open an office in China

The Swiss Arts Council, Pro Helvetia, will open a branch in Shanghai in October.

Director Pius Knüsel announced the news on Tuesday at a press conference in Bern.

According to Knüsel, the goal is to foster a long-term cultural exchange between Switzerland and China.

Three Chinese will staff the Shanghai office; a fourth will work at the embassy in Beijing.

The annual budget is half a million Swiss francs ($470,544), 70 per cent of which will finance arts activities.

Pro Helvetia also has offices in Warsaw, Cape Town, Cairo and New Delhi.

swissinfo.ch and agencies


