Pro-Russian bloggers say Moscow’s forces push into two eastern Ukrainian cities

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian forces are fighting in the eastern Ukrainian cities of Selydove and Ukrainsk, pro-Russian bloggers said on Monday, as Moscow’s forces try to smash through part of Ukraine’s defensive line.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the purported Russian advance.

Russian forces, which control 18% of Ukraine, have been advancing in eastern Ukraine since the failure of Kyiv’s 2023 counter-offensive to achieve a major breakthrough.

Despite a major Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region began on Aug.6, the numerically stronger Russian army has in recent weeks been pushing relatively swiftly though settlements on the approach to the strategically important city of Pokrovsk.

Yuri Podolyaka, an influential Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger, said that intense battles were underway in Selydove about 20 km (12 miles) south of Pokrovsk and in Ukrainsk, about 14 km (10 miles) south of Selydove.

He said both sides were pushing forces into the battles for the cities which had populations of over 20,000 and 10,000 respectively before the war began in February 2022.

The Rybar pro-Russian blogger also said that fighting was going on in both cities. Russian state news agency TASS said that Ukrainian forces had been pushed out of a part of Selydove.

By pushing south towards the city of Kurakhivka, Russian forces are seeking to break through Ukrainian defensive lines while increasing their sway over the Pokrovsk-Donetsk road and encircling a chunk of territory, Russian bloggers said.

The Russian advances in Donetsk come as Moscow’s forces try to expel Ukrainian soldiers from Russia’s Kursk region after an Aug. 6 incursion aimed partly at forcing Russia’s generals to scramble forces from other parts of the front.

