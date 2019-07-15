Most apartment rents in Switzerland’s main cities have increased over the past two years, with Zurich remaining the priciest place for property.
The average monthly rent of a three-room apartment of 70 square metres will set you back between CHF1,370 ($1,390) and CHF3,760, depending on the area. The banking district of Paradeplatz tops the list at CHF3,760 – nearly CHF520 more than the previous analysis in 2017, real estate portal Homegate.ch saidexternal link on Monday. As everywhere, prices fall as one goes further from the centre.
In second place is Geneva, where rent in the Bel-Air district now exceeds an average of CHF3,000. The authors of the study also note the near-absence of three-room apartments at less than CHF2,000.
In Basel and the capital Bern, rent has also risen but remains significantly lower than in Zurich and Geneva and rarely exceeds CHF2,000 for a three-room apartment. In the most popular quarters of the two cities, it amounts to an average of CHF2,130 and CHF2,480 respectively.
The prices refer to the average gross rent for a three-room apartment of 70 square metres. The calculation was based on the standardised median from the 50 nearest Homegate.ch properties between January 2017 and May 2019.
Keystone-SDA/ts