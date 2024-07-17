Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Protesters disrupt UN Security Council with call to free Gaza hostages

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – A meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the Middle East was briefly interrupted on Wednesday when two protesters stood with signs and yelled for the release of Israeli hostages held by Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The demonstration by two women came as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began to address the 15-member body after a statement by Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan. Protests inside the U.N. headquarters in New York are rare.

Lavrov, who was chairing the meeting because Russia is the council president for July, responded: “I don’t understand, speak more clearly. One of you can speak clearly to say what you want to say. I see you don’t wish to do so, very well.”

Diplomats in the Security Council chamber said the women, dressed in black, yelled “free the hostages.” U.N. security asked the women to leave the chamber and they did so, a U.N. official said.

Israel’s U.N. mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the protest.

The war in Gaza – a Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million people – began when Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, killed 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages, including civilians and soldiers, back into Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel then launched a ground and air assault that has killed nearly 39,000 Palestinians, Gaza health authorities say.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
61 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR