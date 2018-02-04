This content was published on February 4, 2018 12:00 PM Feb 4, 2018 - 12:00

These are some of the stories we’re looking ahead to in the upcoming week on swissinfo.ch.

Tuesday

Money to help lift the world’s poorest people out of poverty is drying up, even as private investors are looking for new opportunities in a zero-interest environment. Switzerland is well poised to assume a leadership role in linking the two. We take a look at the phenomenon of so-called “development impact bonds” and their investment potential.

Wednesday

As voters prepare to head to the polls in Switzerland to decide the fate of license fees funding the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation – the national public broadcaster and swissinfo.ch’s parent company – we take a look at how public broadcasting works in other countries around the world through a collection of in-depth reports.

What are the arguments for and against the people’s initiative over license fees, up for a nationwide vote on March 4external link? Two perspectives on the issue.

Thursday

Can the Olympic Games, beginning this week in PyeongChang, South Korea, bring the two Koreas closer together? Perspectives from Switzerland, including the Lausanne-based International Olympic Committee.

Friday

When a record 171 Swiss athletes march into the opening ceremonies at the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, they won’t be waving their country’s “real” flag, with all the correct specifications. We explain why.





What you may have missed last week:

