Cruise ship Diamond Princess is anchored off the shore of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Wednesday

(Kyodo News)

Two Swiss nationals are trapped in their cabins on a cruise ship in Japan after ten cases of coronavirus were discovered on board. The Swiss embassy in Tokyo is in contact with the Japanese authorities.

The Swiss, whose presence was confirmed by the foreign ministry, were travelling on a cruise ship carrying around 3,700 people of dozens of nationalities.

On Tuesday, Japanese authorities detected possible cases of contamination on the ship, the Diamond Princess. The vessel had arrived on Monday evening near the port of Yokohama, south-west of Tokyo. In Hong Kong, a case of coronavirus was detected in an 80-year-old man who had previously been on board.

Tests were carried out on three groups of people on board the Diamond Princess: those with suspicious symptoms, those who had disembarked during the stopover in Hong Kong, and those who had been in contact with the infected passenger.

Samples were taken from 273 occupants of the ship, Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters on Wednesday. The results of 31 of these samples are currently available. Of these, ten have tested positive.

The ten people who tested positive disembarked early on Wednesday and were immediately hospitalised, Kato said. They include three passengers from Japan, two from Australia, three from Hong Kong and one from the United States, as well as a crew member from the Philippines, according to the cruise company Princess Cruises.

The rest of the passengers and crew members are required to remain on board for about 14 days, the minister added, noting that doctors believe the incubation period for the coronavirus is two weeks.

The death toll from an outbreak of the coronavirus has risen to nearly 500.



Keystone-SDA/ds

